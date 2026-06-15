Digital Surveillance and the Case for Privacy Protection, an interview with Tina Blanco

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How much does your phone reveal about your daily life? Mike and Tina discuss digital footprints, geofencing, location tracking, and the growing concerns surrounding personal privacy. Their message: take control of your data, limit unnecessary tracking, and be mindful of how connected devices follow you.
#DigitalPrivacy #DataProtection #CyberSecurity #DigitalFootprint #PrivacyRights #Surveillance #TechFreedom #OnlineSafety
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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