EP 2849-6PM CPAC TOOK 183,000 IN DARK MONEY FROM ANTI-TRUMP, SOROS-CLINTON MARXIST ORGANIZATION  

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The American Conservative Union (ACU) – which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) – took a six figure donation from a leading left-wing fund for the purposes of “civil rights, social action, advocacy,” according to the fund’s financial records dated 2020, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal. The New Venture Fund, whose mission statement revolves around “Race, Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Commitment,” issued a cash grant of $183,250 to the ACU, run by Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, in 2020. The fund is known for its work supporting anti-Trump, anti-conservative initiatives.
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