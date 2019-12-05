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The Truth Factor: Tyranny and the complete destruction of the Constitution
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30 views • December 05, 2019
Founding Fathers and their quotes Impeachment circus show as well as Pelosi and government overstepping their constitutional rights and how they have proven beyond any doubt that their is no more Bill of Rights .
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