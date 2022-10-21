Ed Dowd Live Stream - fixed (2022-10-21_Fri)

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Original was recorded sideways (90º)
so I Rotated it and Trimmed extra from the from the head and tail.
Source:
Ed Dowd Gettr Live Stream earlier today
https://gettr.com/streaming/p1v3j5s6e6f
Follow Ed if you want to know what's going on
https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd
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