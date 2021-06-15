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"Shoplift, STEAL from us. it's Cool" -- cause the DA will Prosecute ME for Stopping You
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131 views • June 15, 2021
San Francisco district attorney, Chesa Boudin, continues to use a plunger to shove his city and society down the drain, failing to prosecute anyone who is shoplifting, leading to the demise of the Local store, employment, and the well-being of society in the bay area.
The progressive DA's, are destroying America, making it unsafe, bolstering crime. There's no way we can continue going this way, they have to be voted out of office, and publicly tarred and feathered.
#shoplifting #sanfrancisco #crime
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The progressive DA's, are destroying America, making it unsafe, bolstering crime. There's no way we can continue going this way, they have to be voted out of office, and publicly tarred and feathered.
#shoplifting #sanfrancisco #crime
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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