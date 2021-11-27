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Red Pill SHOCKER: NYT Admits Liberal Hypocrisy is Fueling American Inequality.
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30 views • November 27, 2021
RED PILL FROM THE LEFT, a rare opinion piece (op ed) from the New York Times.
Actually has some truth in it.

The New York Times Admits It is ‘Liberal Hypocrisy’ That is Fueling American Inequality

The New York Times (NYT) of all places put together a review of the liberal policies and hypocrisy that are fueling inequality in Democrat states. The results surprise no one but liberals.
The NYT addresses how ‘well’ Democrats are doing in states where they have total control of the government. They share:

t’s easy to blame the other side. And for many Democrats, it’s obvious that Republicans are thwarting progress toward a more equal society. But what happens when Republicans aren’t standing in the way? In many states — including California, New York and Illinois — Democrats control all the levers of power. They run the government. They write the laws. And as we explore in the video above, they often aren’t living up to their values. In key respects, many blue states are actually doing worse than red states. It is in the blue states where affordable housing is often hardest to find, there are some of the most acute disparities in education funding and economic inequality is increasing most quickly. Instead of asking, “What’s the matter with Kansas?” Democrats need to spend more time pondering, “What’s the matter with California?”

What we are talking about here is that blue states are the problem. Blue states are where the housing crisis is located. Blue states are where the disparities in education funding are the most dramatic. Blue states are the places where tens of thousands of homeless people are living on the streets. Blue states are the places where economic inequality is increasing most quickly in this country. This is not a problem of not doing well enough. It is a situation where blue states are the problem.
Keywords
democratsliberalshypocrisyblue statesnytop ed
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