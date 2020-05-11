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Doctors Speak Out About COVID 19 & The Violent Suppression Of Your Rights
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70 views • May 11, 2020
Created & Edited By Ryan Cristián
The only question, is whether We The People have the courage to stand for what we know to be right, or if we will allow ourselves to be scared into passively accepting the "new normal," a locked down controlled society that was prepped for, planned out, and designed years ago. I for one, will never stop standing up for those who do not have a voice, like so many others who were not shown in this video. I hope you will be on the right side of history, and choose to stand with me.
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#Coronavirus #COVID19 #ConstitutionalRights
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
The only question, is whether We The People have the courage to stand for what we know to be right, or if we will allow ourselves to be scared into passively accepting the "new normal," a locked down controlled society that was prepped for, planned out, and designed years ago. I for one, will never stop standing up for those who do not have a voice, like so many others who were not shown in this video. I hope you will be on the right side of history, and choose to stand with me.
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
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* * *
*Due To YouTube Censorship, All Video Source Links Can Be Found At The Last American Vagabond Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/censorship/doctors-speak-out-about-covid-19-violent-suppression-your-rights/
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #ConstitutionalRights
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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