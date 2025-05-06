BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our adaptive immune response needs sun and nutrients
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

What is Quorum sensing? Well, quorum sensing, and I've got that on a slide a little bit further down here, with tryptophan. But if we just show you the quorum sensing, we don't sense all or nothing. We sense a gradient for where you needed to go in this number one slide. So you've got this, this molecule, inappropriately named Transforming Growth Factor Beta and yes, it can transform cells, but if you balance it, the transformation comes because the inflammation leaves you totally to the right of your adaptive immune response.

You're not at all where you need to be. You'll never get a T-cell response. You will never get a helper response. You will never get an adaptive immune response. If your innate system doesn't sense sunlight, nutrients, the soil, the plants, everything according to your genetic code. And we see how, as a country, we've allowed the takeover, like you say, not only of our food, but the environment that nutrifies that food, the soil such that it's no longer nutritious. And you'll get to the point where you won't even get an acetyl salicylic acid out of Willow bark.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://old.bitchute.com/video/mBNWwZjS9zQt/


