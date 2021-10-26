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Sheep Farm Studios: Artificial Wombs, In The Next 30 Years, Grow Your Baby (from 2016)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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31 views • October 26, 2021
AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled newsgathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with its unique brand of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photo and graphics.

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574 views Oct 25, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
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https://youtu.be/PRqUqMvkpg4
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