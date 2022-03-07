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Share This Message! The Youth Are Being Groomed to Destroy the World..[06.03.2022]
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62 views • March 07, 2022
Note_ Again, The Satanist and their servats are everywere... Why?
See this video and get the answer (Again again... ZZzzzzz...)
Satanic Global Shapers (Copenhagen): https://shaperscph.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalShapersCPH/
https://www.instagram.com/globalshapers_cph/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-shapers-copenhagen
Global Shapers - 2.8K subscribers
Location: Switzerland
https://www.youtube.com/c/globalshapers
https://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalShapers/channels
https://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalShapers/about
World Economic Forum - 701K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldEconomicForum
Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship - 375 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjz4mIcliZ3DxA7IPchglAQ
Young Global Leaders - 1.65K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW-4EyXm4gjDiMLn-Ck1YSg
--
17,294 Views mar 6, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 87.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fgaICzzeqZM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
See this video and get the answer (Again again... ZZzzzzz...)
Satanic Global Shapers (Copenhagen): https://shaperscph.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalShapersCPH/
https://www.instagram.com/globalshapers_cph/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-shapers-copenhagen
Global Shapers - 2.8K subscribers
Location: Switzerland
https://www.youtube.com/c/globalshapers
https://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalShapers/channels
https://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalShapers/about
World Economic Forum - 701K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldEconomicForum
Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship - 375 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjz4mIcliZ3DxA7IPchglAQ
Young Global Leaders - 1.65K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW-4EyXm4gjDiMLn-Ck1YSg
--
17,294 Views mar 6, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 87.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fgaICzzeqZM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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