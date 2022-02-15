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Moderna CEO Runs for Cover, Sells Moderna Stock, Suddenly Deletes Twitter
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550 views • February 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Stéphane Bancel, the C.E.O. of Moderna Therapeutics, released $300 million worth of Moderna shares, following up by deleting his Twitter account, seemingly with the intent of abandoning ship. Attorney Thomas Renz is welcomed onto the Stew Peters Show on Friday to discuss Bancel’s attempt to hide from accountability, the hacking of GiveSendGo, and Pfizer’s work to shield itself from the scrutiny of its deadly shots.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxyx2-moderna-ceo-runs-for-cover-sells-moderna-stock-suddenly-deletes-twitter.html
Stéphane Bancel, the C.E.O. of Moderna Therapeutics, released $300 million worth of Moderna shares, following up by deleting his Twitter account, seemingly with the intent of abandoning ship. Attorney Thomas Renz is welcomed onto the Stew Peters Show on Friday to discuss Bancel’s attempt to hide from accountability, the hacking of GiveSendGo, and Pfizer’s work to shield itself from the scrutiny of its deadly shots.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxyx2-moderna-ceo-runs-for-cover-sells-moderna-stock-suddenly-deletes-twitter.html
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