Dr. Jane Ruby Show
Feb 3, 2023
On today’s show Dr. Jane welcomes World Health Organization whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who unveils the WHO plan to implement tyrannical digital control systems across the world and reveals why her mic was cut off during her presentation at a recent international conference in Sweden. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Dr. Stuckelberger Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger
Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
BioMD by HercoShield: https://www.biomd.info/jane
SleepBreakthrough.com/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2891hw-live-7pm-who-whistleblower-exposes-2024-plan.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.