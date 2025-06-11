BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Well, Bibi isn’t wrong about the Bible playing out in real time—but he certainly is wrong in saying Israel isn’t playing a role in the active persecution of Christians
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1917 followers
1
61 views • 14 hours ago

Well, Bibi isn't wrong about the Bible playing out in real time—but he certainly is wrong in saying Israel isn't playing a role in the active persecution of Christians

Anti-christian sentiment has exploded under Israel's current government regime—with Christian’s regularly being attacked, spat on, and pelted with stones while visiting and/or preaching in the country

Let us not forget that Israel’s Talmudic rabbis (modern day Pharisees) are the architects of Noahidism, which the Vatican and our sitting president has affirmed

In February of this year, the Sanhedrin in Jerusalem endorsed Paula White, the “White House Faith (ecumenism) Office,” and called upon DJT to enact the “Noahide Laws” alongside an “International Divine Court for all nations”

If/when Noahide becomes the “legal standard,” true Biblical Christianity will be banned; likely labeled as a religion of hate, intolerance, “antisemitism,” and the root cause for all secular problems

Prepare your hearts for the future and stand firm in your faith

