Elon Musk-Give Me An Example

WATCH The moment Elon Musk confronts BBC reporter James Clayton for not being able to provide a single example of hate speech that he has witnessed on Twitter
Elon also points out the BBC’s double standards regarding Covid misinformation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.