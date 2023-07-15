The Children's Literature System Has Changed to Undermine Parental Authority | Fasting and Autophagy May Help Remove mRNA Spike Proteins | Dr. Sherwood, CC Blakeman, Nurse Demaray

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Sources:

https://thefederalist.com/2023/07/13/a-woke-childrens-literature-cabal-is-conditioning-your-kid-to-be-an-obedient-leftist/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-injury-treatment-fasting-48-72-hours-creates-autophagy-body-detox-process-kills-covid-19-vaccine-spike-protein-damaged-cells-reboots-immune-system/5824438

http://outhousetickets.com/event/event21519

https://formerfedsgroup.org