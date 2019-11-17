© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homemade CEB Press on the cheap
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • November 17, 2019
Test bed press made out of recycled parts and one new 12 ton Air Hydraulic Bottle Jack.
http://www.harborfreight.com/12-ton-air-hydraulic-bottle-jack-94487.html
Compresses from 6 x 6 x 12 to 3 x 6 x 12. First test run produced 3 blocks in about 6 minutes. Should be able to press out 250-300 per day.
http://www.harborfreight.com/12-ton-air-hydraulic-bottle-jack-94487.html
Compresses from 6 x 6 x 12 to 3 x 6 x 12. First test run produced 3 blocks in about 6 minutes. Should be able to press out 250-300 per day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.