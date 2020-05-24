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Thierry Casasnovas - Impact des ondes sur la santé : Comprendre la 5.G avec David Bruno
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10 views • May 24, 2020
Import YT 23 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTuI_qOVpuA
Chaîne YT Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Site de David Bruno :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/qui-suis-je/
Pour commander son livre :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/livre-protection-ondes/
Rapport BioInitiative complet où vous trouverez toutes les études complètes :
▶https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
Résumé des conclusions d'études en française du rapport Bioinitiative via le Criirem :
▶https://www.criirem.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/bioinitiative_vf-3.pdf
Cartoradio – ANFR, pour évaluer votre exposition :
▶https://www.cartoradio.fr/index.html#/
Robin des toits :
▶https://www.robindestoits.org/9-5G_r131.html
ARCEP – tableau de bord des expérimentation 5G en France :
▶https://www.arcep.fr/cartes-et-donnees/nos-publications-chiffrees/experimentations-5g-en-france/tableau-deploiements-5g.html#c17570
Rapport « Réflexe », Téléchargeable en intégralité : ▶https://itis.swiss/assets/Downloads/Papers-Reports/Reports/REFLEXFinal-Report171104.pdf
_______________
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
Chaîne YT Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Site de David Bruno :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/qui-suis-je/
Pour commander son livre :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/livre-protection-ondes/
Rapport BioInitiative complet où vous trouverez toutes les études complètes :
▶https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
Résumé des conclusions d'études en française du rapport Bioinitiative via le Criirem :
▶https://www.criirem.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/bioinitiative_vf-3.pdf
Cartoradio – ANFR, pour évaluer votre exposition :
▶https://www.cartoradio.fr/index.html#/
Robin des toits :
▶https://www.robindestoits.org/9-5G_r131.html
ARCEP – tableau de bord des expérimentation 5G en France :
▶https://www.arcep.fr/cartes-et-donnees/nos-publications-chiffrees/experimentations-5g-en-france/tableau-deploiements-5g.html#c17570
Rapport « Réflexe », Téléchargeable en intégralité : ▶https://itis.swiss/assets/Downloads/Papers-Reports/Reports/REFLEXFinal-Report171104.pdf
_______________
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
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