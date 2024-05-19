NAPOLITANO & CELENTE, BURNING THE BEES, NASA 1966, FEMINISM, STREISAND EFFECT, GEN-Z, RUSSIA

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: New Zealand is ordering the burning of beehives after a covid-like swab test, we have a NASA clip from a 1966 weekly show called "The Week in Space," a young woman calling out feminism and a report from Oxford about democracy and censorship plus much more!

