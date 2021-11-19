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This Psychopath Terrorist is already talking about a Small Pox outbreak. Projecting. Would somebody please arrest him and hang him by his balls at Gitmo before he murders any more people ?
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200 views • November 19, 2021
Nothing worse than a psychopath Globalist murderer. Don't you live it when he waves his hands all around and has that smerk on his face ? What a creep.
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