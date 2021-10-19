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Richard Spencer Is A Joke (And So Is The Alt-Right)
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1 view • October 19, 2021
I know Sargon beat me to this by a day but guess what? I'm the one that gave him the video. :^)
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Richard Spencer Is A Joke (And So Is The Alt-Right)
#RichardSpencer #AltRight
https://twitter.com/SoiBlond/status/1191295859381723137
https://twitter.com/shoe0nhead/status/1191221597396504576
https://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/is-the-alt-right-for-real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rh1dhur4aI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu3OPaNl3jU
https://twitter.com/aamer_rahman/status/927644648893399040
https://twitter.com/atheist_cvnt/status/1191157832546041856
https://www.eater.com/2018/5/9/17336380/richard-spencer-white-nationalist-credit-card-declined
https://www.cnn.com/2017/10/12/politics/charlottesville-lawsuit/index.html
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/talalansari/richard-spencer-divorce-abuse-wife-allegations
https://time.com/3153340/beyond-a-simple-solution-for-ferguson/
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Richard Spencer Is A Joke (And So Is The Alt-Right)
#RichardSpencer #AltRight
https://twitter.com/SoiBlond/status/1191295859381723137
https://twitter.com/shoe0nhead/status/1191221597396504576
https://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/is-the-alt-right-for-real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rh1dhur4aI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu3OPaNl3jU
https://twitter.com/aamer_rahman/status/927644648893399040
https://twitter.com/atheist_cvnt/status/1191157832546041856
https://www.eater.com/2018/5/9/17336380/richard-spencer-white-nationalist-credit-card-declined
https://www.cnn.com/2017/10/12/politics/charlottesville-lawsuit/index.html
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/talalansari/richard-spencer-divorce-abuse-wife-allegations
https://time.com/3153340/beyond-a-simple-solution-for-ferguson/
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