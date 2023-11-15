Biden's Winter Blackouts Could Leave Millions Frozen to Death

This special report exposes the chilling warning just issued by the North American Reliability Corporation - up to two-thirds of America could face deadly blackouts this winter. Lack of gas infrastructure has left the U.S. power grid vulnerable to failure during extreme cold. If action isn't taken quickly, the consequences could be catastrophic, with heaters shutting off and countless deaths resulting. There may be only one person accountable for this potential tragedy - Joe Biden. His failure to properly invest in and maintain critical infrastructure could soon have frozen blood on his hands. Watch this urgent report to understand the existential threat facing the nation this winter at the hands of the Biden administration.







