P.2 A full 48 hours, now back at Sorrento Beach after dark. MVI_7819

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But 2 days ago, I was here with my wife, who pressures me for these outings, and which I cannot spare the time for, but I do it for her psychological health, as she is so house-bound, for health and mobility reasons. And so, I tend to bear my soul and share my anxieties, hopes, and triumphs as I walk along the surf line. The video is dark, but my voice usually comes through, despite the wind.