Second Class Scholar - The Phoebe Liou story

Phoebe Liou was a homeschooled early high school graduate at 16, a Babbidge Scholar, Mortensen Scholar, and Honors Student; but when she challenged Covid-19 vaccine and test mandates, the University of Connecticut canceled her from the university, along with $23,000 of merit scholarships. This is her mini documentary called "Second Class Scholar". You can donate to her legal fund at the GiveSendGo link below.

Source: https://rumble.com/v217iy2-second-class-scholar-phoebe-lious-story.html

Links in the video: https://www.givesendgo.com/phoebeliou

Email: [email protected]

Follow-up from Phoebe: I've been very blessed with opportunities in the past 12 months. I'm currently working as a graphic designer and photographer. I started Northstar Students United and planning to launch the website in January. I'll also be hosting the VSRF College Live Edition weekly Mondays 7pm EST, and writing for Dailyclout.io, both starting January too. Also, starting the preliminary steps to take legal action.

