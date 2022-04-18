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Students from New West Charter And Grenada Hills Schools Who Refused Vaccine Mandates
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31 views • April 18, 2022
Students from New West Charter And Grenada Hills Schools Who Refused Vaccine Mandates
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-west-charter-and-grenada-hills/
Students from New West Charter And Grenada Hills schools speak in front of thousands of attendees at the ‘Defeat The Mandates’ Rally held at Grand Park in Los Angeles, CA, on April 10th.
#DefeatTheMandates #DTM #NEWWESTCHARTER #GRENADA HILLS
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-west-charter-and-grenada-hills/
Students from New West Charter And Grenada Hills schools speak in front of thousands of attendees at the ‘Defeat The Mandates’ Rally held at Grand Park in Los Angeles, CA, on April 10th.
#DefeatTheMandates #DTM #NEWWESTCHARTER #GRENADA HILLS
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