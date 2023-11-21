Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debbie Downer Osama Bin Laden - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes
channel image
Real Free News
60 Subscribers
30 views
Published a day ago

Yo Debbie Downer is so old and confused she thinks Osama Bin Laden is on Tik Tok making dance videos. https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf #debfischer #debbiedowner #debbiefischer #nebraska #congress #tiktok #osama #binladen #old #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket