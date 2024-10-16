💔Shaaban, the 20 yr old Palestinian man burned alive last night - after Israeli strike on hospital courtyard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian man burned alive after Israeli strike on hospital courtyard | Al Jazeera Newsfeed
A 20-year-old Palestinian man who was confined to a hospital bed and connected to an IV drip burned to death after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital courtyard where displaced people had been seeking shelter. Here’s what we know about Shaaban al-Dalou.
I couldn't post the video last night of him burning alive, too upsetting for me to share. Now we see that he was so young, handsome, loved and smart. A another terrible loss of life in this genocide of evil Israel. Cynthia
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2024/10/15/palestinian-man-burned-alive-after-israeli-strike-on-hospital-courtyard?traffic_source=rss