How To Deal With Your Wild Cats Gracefully I Before & After Ep 106

Kritter Klub
May 15, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
When the night comes, the eels are being killed by mysterious species. By setting up the security camera and checking them out, they find out the suspect is the wild cat! To block them from coming in, the owner has to come up with unique and gracious way. Find out about them in the video!
