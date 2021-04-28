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TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION: MAKE A WISE CHOICE! (25/04/21) . FOLLOW LINKS IN DESCRIPTION
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30 views • April 28, 2021
FREE Download of the book "SUSTAINABLE - The WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" https://tinyurl.com/sustainablewar and the book "GREEN GOSPEL - The New World Religion" https://tinyurl.com/greengospel
Watch "SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, The Murder of HUMANITY (Diana Lenska Report)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dfSAvZXHj3hf/
"Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: We Need A Nuremberg 2.0! Many People Will Lose Their lives!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTLkhU2ubOjs/ "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Covid-19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pk8FEJJ5V4yb/ "Understanding the COVID AGENDA" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTHXR4FWZPED/
MUST WATCH "VIROLOGY REFUTED: Dr. Stefan Lanka: CPE - Control Experiment" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0MlpAIWRtyoI/ and "Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/ Download the chapter from the book "Corona unmasked" (pdf) in English: https://bit.ly/corona-unmasked-engl and "FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud4V/ and "Dr. Lee Merrit: Bio-Warfare, Vaccine Danger, & Weaponization of COVID19" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ko3KlzdqK07w/ and "SPARS PANDEMIC - THIS IS WHAT THEY HAVE PLANNED FOR YOU IN 2025 TO 2028!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HiFBwVzQUtXz/ and "‘THE BIGGEST EXPERIMENT EVER DONE’ (Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BHqnc4qKu2ZJ/
Download pdfs "The Nuremberg Code": https://tinyurl.com/volutaryinformedconsent and "The CHECK LIST" https://tinyurl.com/JFKCovidCultENG and "COVID DANGERS - URGENT INFO": https://tinyurl.com/C19Danger and "COVID Coercive Methods for Compliance": https://tinyurl.com/covidcoercivemethods
MUST WATCH "WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM's GAME PLAN + ROCKEFELLER SPEECH 1991" https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXH7BXHBKo1l/ and "Dr. Michael Yeadon on Vaccine Passports: We Will be Standing at the "Gates of Hell"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MuFOxirrENjJ/
"FAUCI STRIKES OUT - "SPILLING THE BEANS"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/yp8ZJlw1m0co/ and "SAY IT AGAIN... "THERE IS NO SARS-COV-2, THERE IS NO VIRUS. THE END OF THE 'CORONA' CRISIS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohF1yrO8zi4u/ and "UN Health Officials Admit They Don’t Know If Vaccines Are Safe, Unknown Deaths (flashback Dec 2019)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/25bOaS9Vb3oe/
MUST WATCH "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: We Need A Nuremberg 2.0! Many People Will Lose Their lives!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KRAPuN96Q1dw/ and "Dr Mike Yeadon: FORMER PFIZER VP SPEAKS OUT ON DANGERS OF mRNA VACCINES & COVID ILLUSION" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrp0wlkbhkcq/ and "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Covid-19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pk8FEJJ5V4yb/
MUST WATCH "John Hopkins University confirms: PCR TEST Can Vaccinate you!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORLRScxJ2ZRS/ and “Dr Lorraine Day about TESTING" https://www.bitchute.com/video/3d1EsexzhwiN/ and "Dr. Carrie Madej: Hidden Agenda of COVID (Mark of the Beast) 'Vaccine' Exposed!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOezWza5dDWm/
Must watch "Important To Share If You Love Them... Don´t get weary in warning!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTqXw36vfh1O/
"2 NHS nurses and 3 mothers speak out and tell the truth!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZrLTvTAkxm4/ and "THIS WILL TELL YOU ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE & WHO'S RESPONSIBLE - GATES OF EVIL!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qv3qTdk5FuAh/ and and "CORONA DEATH CULT: Full Covid Scam Uncovered" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCfqxUnwM2p/
"Dr Hotze about the Dangerous and Experimental Gene Therapy "vaccines"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Mxp7h23jASQ/
"What's the Goal - What's the purpose? Anthony Patch said it in 7 minutes in 2014!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4peRuKZxkcd/
"Warning: Do NOT Take the Covid Vaccine - Mark of The Beast!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQJqhJpaDWmI/
"Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMgDrPEWDbiR/
"Dr Vernon Coleman: "THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I WILL EVER MAKE, PLEASE SHARE IT"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HROXCnlK1ku5/
"A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE (High Wire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/b87VjAYDXS0g/
"VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (The Highwire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/amCqXiKxwnSI/
"Doctors That Don't Lie - Dr. Lorraine Day interviewed by Jana from Israeli News Live" https://www.bitchute.com/video/rB57tVTh719W/
"Dr. Tenpenny EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS [21-07-02]" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mlc7GnrZ2KAW/
"DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - MEDICAL DOCTOR EXPOSES MASS EUGENICS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9idMX2wd4X6s/
Watch "SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, The Murder of HUMANITY (Diana Lenska Report)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dfSAvZXHj3hf/
"Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: We Need A Nuremberg 2.0! Many People Will Lose Their lives!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTLkhU2ubOjs/ "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Covid-19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pk8FEJJ5V4yb/ "Understanding the COVID AGENDA" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTHXR4FWZPED/
MUST WATCH "VIROLOGY REFUTED: Dr. Stefan Lanka: CPE - Control Experiment" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0MlpAIWRtyoI/ and "Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/ Download the chapter from the book "Corona unmasked" (pdf) in English: https://bit.ly/corona-unmasked-engl and "FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud4V/ and "Dr. Lee Merrit: Bio-Warfare, Vaccine Danger, & Weaponization of COVID19" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ko3KlzdqK07w/ and "SPARS PANDEMIC - THIS IS WHAT THEY HAVE PLANNED FOR YOU IN 2025 TO 2028!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HiFBwVzQUtXz/ and "‘THE BIGGEST EXPERIMENT EVER DONE’ (Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BHqnc4qKu2ZJ/
Download pdfs "The Nuremberg Code": https://tinyurl.com/volutaryinformedconsent and "The CHECK LIST" https://tinyurl.com/JFKCovidCultENG and "COVID DANGERS - URGENT INFO": https://tinyurl.com/C19Danger and "COVID Coercive Methods for Compliance": https://tinyurl.com/covidcoercivemethods
MUST WATCH "WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM's GAME PLAN + ROCKEFELLER SPEECH 1991" https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXH7BXHBKo1l/ and "Dr. Michael Yeadon on Vaccine Passports: We Will be Standing at the "Gates of Hell"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MuFOxirrENjJ/
"FAUCI STRIKES OUT - "SPILLING THE BEANS"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/yp8ZJlw1m0co/ and "SAY IT AGAIN... "THERE IS NO SARS-COV-2, THERE IS NO VIRUS. THE END OF THE 'CORONA' CRISIS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohF1yrO8zi4u/ and "UN Health Officials Admit They Don’t Know If Vaccines Are Safe, Unknown Deaths (flashback Dec 2019)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/25bOaS9Vb3oe/
MUST WATCH "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: We Need A Nuremberg 2.0! Many People Will Lose Their lives!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KRAPuN96Q1dw/ and "Dr Mike Yeadon: FORMER PFIZER VP SPEAKS OUT ON DANGERS OF mRNA VACCINES & COVID ILLUSION" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrp0wlkbhkcq/ and "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Covid-19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pk8FEJJ5V4yb/
MUST WATCH "John Hopkins University confirms: PCR TEST Can Vaccinate you!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORLRScxJ2ZRS/ and “Dr Lorraine Day about TESTING" https://www.bitchute.com/video/3d1EsexzhwiN/ and "Dr. Carrie Madej: Hidden Agenda of COVID (Mark of the Beast) 'Vaccine' Exposed!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOezWza5dDWm/
Must watch "Important To Share If You Love Them... Don´t get weary in warning!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTqXw36vfh1O/
"2 NHS nurses and 3 mothers speak out and tell the truth!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZrLTvTAkxm4/ and "THIS WILL TELL YOU ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE & WHO'S RESPONSIBLE - GATES OF EVIL!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qv3qTdk5FuAh/ and and "CORONA DEATH CULT: Full Covid Scam Uncovered" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCfqxUnwM2p/
"Dr Hotze about the Dangerous and Experimental Gene Therapy "vaccines"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Mxp7h23jASQ/
"What's the Goal - What's the purpose? Anthony Patch said it in 7 minutes in 2014!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4peRuKZxkcd/
"Warning: Do NOT Take the Covid Vaccine - Mark of The Beast!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQJqhJpaDWmI/
"Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMgDrPEWDbiR/
"Dr Vernon Coleman: "THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I WILL EVER MAKE, PLEASE SHARE IT"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HROXCnlK1ku5/
"A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE (High Wire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/b87VjAYDXS0g/
"VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (The Highwire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/amCqXiKxwnSI/
"Doctors That Don't Lie - Dr. Lorraine Day interviewed by Jana from Israeli News Live" https://www.bitchute.com/video/rB57tVTh719W/
"Dr. Tenpenny EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS [21-07-02]" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mlc7GnrZ2KAW/
"DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - MEDICAL DOCTOR EXPOSES MASS EUGENICS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9idMX2wd4X6s/
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