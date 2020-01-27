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The Alex Jones Show: Watch Republicans Defend Trump At Impeachment Trial - FULL SHOW 1/27/20
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185 views • January 27, 2020
Plus a global crisis erupts with the outbreak of the Coronavirus and new developments emerge from the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe Bryant and others. Tune in as we provide a raw feed of President Trump’s defense team at the impeachment trial along with concurrent analysis.
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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