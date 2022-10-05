North Korea fires missile over Japan.

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JUST IN - North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.
The country’s missile alert warning system was activated.
Japan's government convenes a National Security Committee emergency meeting.
The last time a North Korean missile flew over Japan was in 2017.
https://www.disclose.tv/id/1577072971813986318/
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