North Korea fires missile over Japan.

JUST IN - North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.
The country’s missile alert warning system was activated.
Japan's government convenes a National Security Committee emergency meeting.
The last time a North Korean missile flew over Japan was in 2017.
