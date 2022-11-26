Deceptive Language is being used as PsyOp Warfare Against Mankind

How do BANKS really work when "Money" and "DOLLARS" are completely separate "things"?
By: Romley Stewart
A DOLLAR is a Military or Company Script, an internal bank note or promise to pay at some point in the future, and only relates to the "internal" private account holders of such a private "corporate" banking entity.
https://www.obelievers.com/banking-principles-and-the-vatican/
