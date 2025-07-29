“Ten days from now!” — That’s when Trump plans to impose his Russia-related tariffs (secondary sanctions), though he admits he’s unsure whether they’ll have any real impact on Russia.

Adding, from Sputnik:

Trump shortens Russia 'deadline' to 10 days

President Donald Trump has reduced his previously stated 50-day ultimatum for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, bringing it down to 10 days.

💬 “Ten days from today. Okay? We have a scoop,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question.

He added that the US would introduce “tariffs and stuff,” but acknowledged uncertainty about the outcome.

💬 “I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia… It may or may not affect them, but it could.”

Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russian imports and introduce secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian energy if the NATO's proxy war continued.