First National Bank of Montgomery v Daly (Please watch and share!!!!)

The First National Bank of Montgomery v. Daly or “Credit River Case” is over 50 years old at this point, but as relevant as ever. This trial that took place in 1968 would forever change the landscape of this great country for the better, or at least it should have. A man named Jerome Daly, an attorney, decided not to pay his mortgage on the grounds that when receiving the loan from the bank, they had not actually loaned real money meaning nothing of value was given. This means he was not obligated to pay. Mr. Daly was correct and the 12 person Jury was unanimous in it’s verdict when ruling in his favor. The Judge, Martin Mahoney was poisoned allegedly 6 months later.See, this court case decided that Federal Reserve Notes, and “money” printed by the Federal Reserve Banks were in fact illegitimate currency and not lawful. This is because they are not backed by real wealth, gold or silver and are instead printed “out of thin air”. See the law would tell you this decision was appealed but that is absolutely false. The bank had 10 days to file an appeal and to pay a $2 fee for it. They deposited 2 ($1) Federal Reserve Notes, which was ruled during the trial to be an illegitimate, unlawful currency and was refused. This would render the appeal invalid as they had not met the terms to file it.Brand New TubeLBRYTwitterSources