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Dr. David Martin | Exposing the Truth About "The Great Reset,” the COVID-19 Vaccines and Dr. Fauci
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245 views • September 21, 2021
Dr. David Martin joins us to expose the corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the truth about Klaus Scwab’s “Great Reset” and what’s in the COVID-19 vaccines.
“THE MODELS WERE USED TO FORCE THE PEOPLE INTO DOMESTIC TERROR, WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS IS”
“THE PCR TEST HAS NEVER BEEN APPROVED FOR CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS, AND HAS NEVER MEASURED A VIRUS - EVER”
“FOLLOW THE MOTIVE AND THE MONEY, THE SAME PEOPLE THAT ARE CONNECTED TO THE COVID PATENTS ARE CONNECTED TO MANY OTHER THINGS OF INTEREST TO THE PUBLIC”
“KLAUSE SCWAB IS NOTHING MORE THAN A PAID STOOGE ACTING AS FRONTMAN TO A BUNCH OF ECONOMIC INVESTORS”
“THE FORTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IS NOTHING OTHER THAN A WAY TO MAKE YOUR LIFE IRRELEVANT AND CONTROLLED BY A SET OF MACHINES”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
Dr. David Martin | Exposing the Truth About "The Great Reset,” the COVID-19 Vaccines and Dr. Fauci Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published September 20, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmr79b-dr.-david-martin-exposing-the-truth-about-the-great-reset-the-covid-19-vacc.html
Learn More About Dr. David Martin and his research today at:
www.DavidMartin.World
The models that the said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 were false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
“THE MODELS WERE USED TO FORCE THE PEOPLE INTO DOMESTIC TERROR, WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS IS”
“THE PCR TEST HAS NEVER BEEN APPROVED FOR CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS, AND HAS NEVER MEASURED A VIRUS - EVER”
“FOLLOW THE MOTIVE AND THE MONEY, THE SAME PEOPLE THAT ARE CONNECTED TO THE COVID PATENTS ARE CONNECTED TO MANY OTHER THINGS OF INTEREST TO THE PUBLIC”
“KLAUSE SCWAB IS NOTHING MORE THAN A PAID STOOGE ACTING AS FRONTMAN TO A BUNCH OF ECONOMIC INVESTORS”
“THE FORTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IS NOTHING OTHER THAN A WAY TO MAKE YOUR LIFE IRRELEVANT AND CONTROLLED BY A SET OF MACHINES”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
“THE VERY BASIS FOR THIS mRNA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WAS DNA TRANSFECTION”
Dr. David Martin | Exposing the Truth About "The Great Reset,” the COVID-19 Vaccines and Dr. Fauci Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published September 20, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmr79b-dr.-david-martin-exposing-the-truth-about-the-great-reset-the-covid-19-vacc.html
Learn More About Dr. David Martin and his research today at:
www.DavidMartin.World
The models that the said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 were false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
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