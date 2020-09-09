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Gov. Response Killed More Than Covid - Interview with Denis Rancourt
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54 views • September 09, 2020
On this episode of Objective:Health we talk to Professor Denis Rancourt, author of over 100 scientific research papers in the diverse areas of physics, chemistry, geology, materials science, soil science, and environmental science. Dr. Rancourt has made fundamental scientific discoveries in the areas of environmental science, measurement science, soil science, bio-geochemistry, theoretical physics, alloy physics, magnetism, and planetary science.
Recently Dr. Rancourt has turned his attention to the science behind the Covid fiasco. He speaks to us today about his recent research and what he's been able to dig up looking into the all-cause mortality figures. His conclusions are rather stunning!
He also talks about what the research says about masks (spoiler alert: they don't work), and ties the entire Covid episode to geopolitics and the ongoing gloablist agenda. You don't want to miss this one!
You can find Denis on:
Twitter - @denisrancourt
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/DenisRancourt/
Articles by Denis:
Evaluation of the virulence of SARS-CoV-2 in France, from all-cause mortality 1946-2020
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343775235_Evaluation_of_the_virulence_of_SARS-CoV-2_in_France_from_all-cause_mortality_1946-2020
All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
https://www.sott.net/article/438352-Dr-Mercola-Interviews-Denis-Rancourt-There-is-no-Scientific-Evidence-That-Facemasks-Inhibit-Viral-Spread
Do Masks and Respirators Prevent Viral Respiratory Illnesses? An Interview with Professor Denis Rancourt
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/15/do-masks-and-respirators-prevent-viral-respiratory-illnesses/
Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: "A growing body of evidence"
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343399832_Face_masks_lies_damn_lies_and_public_health_officials_A_growing_body_of_evidence
Masks Don’t Work: A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy
https://vixra.org/pdf/2006.0044v1.pdf
Digi-Debates. The Face Mask Debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQyLFdoeUNk
Denis' blog - http://activistteacher.blogspot.com/2020/07/links-to-denis-rancourt-articles-and.html
GEO-ECONOMICS AND GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION AND SOCIAL ENGINEERING: Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
3:33 In countries that have a ‘proper’ winter, all-cause mortality is very cyclical.
5:25 It’s really well known that psychological stress is a huge determinative factor on whether or not you are particularly vulnerable to a viral respiratory disease
8:07 All-cause mortality in France (slide)
11:05 Covid peak starts to shoot up immediately AFTER pandemic declared
12:00 All-cause mortality in Ontario, Quebec (slide)
13:20 Research reveals spikes in mortalities due to government intervention, not normal evolution of viral disease
13:47 Map of US showing covid peaks intensity by state (slide)
19:30 All-cause winter-burden mortality, France (slide)
20:44 Overall mortality not statistically different than typical
24:17 Co-existence with viruses and microbes important, we need to keep educating our immune system
25:07 Have you noticed any positive effects from the research you’ve done?
30:10 What was done on global scale was a crime against humanity
34:35 An example of how propaganda backfired
37:22 Do you have any more covid related research in the works?
40:48 Do you think this was a comedy of errors or was there a nefarious purpose behind it?
46:45 World is moving away from hegemony into a multipolar world and it’s freaking out the power structures
56:28 Where can our listeners find your research?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Recently Dr. Rancourt has turned his attention to the science behind the Covid fiasco. He speaks to us today about his recent research and what he's been able to dig up looking into the all-cause mortality figures. His conclusions are rather stunning!
He also talks about what the research says about masks (spoiler alert: they don't work), and ties the entire Covid episode to geopolitics and the ongoing gloablist agenda. You don't want to miss this one!
You can find Denis on:
Twitter - @denisrancourt
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/DenisRancourt/
Articles by Denis:
Evaluation of the virulence of SARS-CoV-2 in France, from all-cause mortality 1946-2020
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343775235_Evaluation_of_the_virulence_of_SARS-CoV-2_in_France_from_all-cause_mortality_1946-2020
All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
https://www.sott.net/article/438352-Dr-Mercola-Interviews-Denis-Rancourt-There-is-no-Scientific-Evidence-That-Facemasks-Inhibit-Viral-Spread
Do Masks and Respirators Prevent Viral Respiratory Illnesses? An Interview with Professor Denis Rancourt
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/15/do-masks-and-respirators-prevent-viral-respiratory-illnesses/
Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: "A growing body of evidence"
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343399832_Face_masks_lies_damn_lies_and_public_health_officials_A_growing_body_of_evidence
Masks Don’t Work: A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy
https://vixra.org/pdf/2006.0044v1.pdf
Digi-Debates. The Face Mask Debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQyLFdoeUNk
Denis' blog - http://activistteacher.blogspot.com/2020/07/links-to-denis-rancourt-articles-and.html
GEO-ECONOMICS AND GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION AND SOCIAL ENGINEERING: Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
3:33 In countries that have a ‘proper’ winter, all-cause mortality is very cyclical.
5:25 It’s really well known that psychological stress is a huge determinative factor on whether or not you are particularly vulnerable to a viral respiratory disease
8:07 All-cause mortality in France (slide)
11:05 Covid peak starts to shoot up immediately AFTER pandemic declared
12:00 All-cause mortality in Ontario, Quebec (slide)
13:20 Research reveals spikes in mortalities due to government intervention, not normal evolution of viral disease
13:47 Map of US showing covid peaks intensity by state (slide)
19:30 All-cause winter-burden mortality, France (slide)
20:44 Overall mortality not statistically different than typical
24:17 Co-existence with viruses and microbes important, we need to keep educating our immune system
25:07 Have you noticed any positive effects from the research you’ve done?
30:10 What was done on global scale was a crime against humanity
34:35 An example of how propaganda backfired
37:22 Do you have any more covid related research in the works?
40:48 Do you think this was a comedy of errors or was there a nefarious purpose behind it?
46:45 World is moving away from hegemony into a multipolar world and it’s freaking out the power structures
56:28 Where can our listeners find your research?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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