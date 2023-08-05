Vivek Ramaswamy vs David Packman : Conspiracy Theories, Wokism + Leading the Nation

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Republican presidential candidate for Vivek Ramaswamy went on David Packman show, and I was eager to watch the most genuine politician in the United States history take on what I consider to be a disingenuous leftist. The fake shined as they discussed conspiracy theories, Donald Trump, woke ism, and the direction that the Vape wants to take the country.
#VivekRamaswamy #DavidPackman #woke #trump
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