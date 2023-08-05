Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vivek Ramaswamy vs David Packman : Conspiracy Theories, Wokism + Leading the Nation
channel image
Recharge Freedom
306 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

Republican presidential candidate for Vivek Ramaswamy went on David Packman show, and I was eager to watch the most genuine politician in the United States history take on what I consider to be a disingenuous leftist. The fake shined as they discussed conspiracy theories, Donald Trump, woke ism, and the direction that the Vape wants to take the country.


#VivekRamaswamy #DavidPackman #woke #trump


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
conspiracy theoriesdonald trumpjoe bidenwokepresidential campaigntransgenderus politicsleftismjanuary 6wolkvivek ramaswamydavid packmanvivek versus packmanthe vic debates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket