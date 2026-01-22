BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⛔ The Jewish Crucifixion of Russia – The Dark Truth About the Bolshevik Revolution
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10156 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
153 views • 22 hours ago

Bolshevism and its toll on Russia and the East of Europe was one of the most devastating atrocities that ever occurred. While most Genocides are fairly recorded in the history books, the impact of Bolshevism and Marxism is still very unclear to most. For the most part, those who died at the hands of Bolshevism did so silently, with the world either not caring, or not knowing what really happened.

This video will attempt to bring these atrocities to light, in loving memory of every single victim, christian, European or otherwise, who died at the hands of Jewish tyranny. A conservative estimate of the death toll sits at around 66 million, although nobody truly knows how many died or suffered, due to the censorship and suppression of journalism at that time. This video alone will not do the victims justice, the crucifixion of Russia and east Europe will leave a scar that lasts forever.

Mirrored - Brother Ger

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiazionismmarxismbolshevik revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

Willow Tohi
Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Cassie B.
House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

Ramon Tomey
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy