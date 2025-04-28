India to sign massive $7.3B deal with France on Monday for 26 Rafale-M fighter Jets - one of country’s largest ever defense contracts

India to sign massive $7.3 billion deal with France on Monday for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets — one of country’s largest ever defense contracts.

U.S. Navy Reports F/A-18E Super Hornet Lost Overboard from USS Harry S. Truman

The U.S. Navy reports that an F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor were lost overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman while operating in the Red Sea today. The aircraft was being moved in the hangar bay when the crew lost control, sending both into the sea. One minor injury was reported. An investigation is underway.

However new satellite imagery (photo) may suggest a much bigger story.

The USS Harry S. Truman appears to have performed an emergency turn on April 27th to evade a large-scale Yemeni missile and drone attack. The maneuver was so severe it could have caused the loss of the Super Hornet.

If true, this indicates that:

• U.S. carrier group air defenses (including escort ships) failed to intercept the incoming attack.

• USN assets were vulnerable enough to force a last-resort emergency maneuver.

• Ansarullah have reached a new level of operational pressure against forces in the Red Sea.

As shown in the video, emergency maneuvering of a nuclear aircraft carrier is extremely stressful on crew and equipment and only undertaken as a last resort.

