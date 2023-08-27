Truly in Him your labor is not in vain; therefore be fervent in Spirit!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





Be steadfast and immovable at all times and abound in the work of the Lord!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com







Published on August 26, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC