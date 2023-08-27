Create New Account
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Truly in Him your labor is not in vain; therefore be fervent in Spirit!

Be steadfast and immovable at all times and abound in the work of the Lord!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on August 26, 2023

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
faithbe steadfast abound in the work of the lord at all timesin him yeshua hamashiach yhwhjesus christ at all timesin him your labor is not invain

