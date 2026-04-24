My Most Important Message please listen & take good heed unto The Covenants of Jesus Christ Luke 9:23 John Chapters 14, 15, & 16. Hebrews 12.

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Deuteronomy 4 *Annotation from the 1537 Matthews Holy Bible Word of God.
Annotation: Because God proveth His by affliction / therefore is He called a consuming fire. Hebrew 12 & because He consumeth the unfaithfull remedyless / for there is nothing that can resist His anger toward them. And He is called gealous because He cannot suffer (allow) that any should fall from him. Read Hebrews 6 & Matthew 13 & Romans 11:22/John 15.