© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Council on Foreign Relations – The Secret World Government??
Follow
2
Share
Report
181 views • October 10, 2021
Do you also wonder why almost all countries in the world seem to follow the same policy? Then it is worth taking a closer look at the Council on Foreign Relations, which was founded 100 years ago. Undoubtedly this only succeeded because the CFR pulled its strings in secret, out of the public eye. The time has come to expose this era of hidden abuse of power.
✓ www.kla.tv/20142
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/20142
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.