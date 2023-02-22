Nikki Haley on America's safety under Biden ‘START PRAYING’

Glenn Beck





Feb 21, 2023

‘How do we make it the next two years without getting into real trouble with some of these countries?’ Glenn asks former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and current 2024 GOP Presidential Candidate, Nikki Haley. ‘I mean, honestly,’ she says, ‘We better start praying.’ Haley joins Glenn to discuss the current tension brewing throughout the world and how President Biden is FAILING the American people in his responses to it all. She explains why war for America is NOT an option and how we can prevent it through the type of strength President Trump demonstrated while in office. Plus, Haley explains why the recent China spy balloon fiasco was just as much an embarrassment for the U.S. (and for the Biden Administration) as the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and why transparency ‘at every level’ is KEY to America’s success moving forward…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5X7ue6IOCU