Was Glenn’s dream actually a VISION for our future?

In this clip, Glenn shares something he says he never thought he’d share on-air. He recalls an unusual, extremely vivid dream he had for the first time ten years ago. But what happened AFTER this dream — during a discussion with a prominent religious leader — hints that this ‘dream’ may actually have been a VISION for our future…

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn/

Connect with Glenn on Social Media: http://twitter.com/glennbeck http://instagram.com/glennbeck http://facebook.com/glennbeck

