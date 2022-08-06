Russia, Climate Change & Baal Worship

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 5, 2022
Today we take a look at Russia accusing the U.S. of approving targets for the HIMARS System, now being used by Ukraine. In other news, the Earth had started to spin faster. Could this be because of climate change or something else? Finally, we see how 72 nations came together at the British Commonwealth Games. A horned Bull creature representing Baal was rolled out into the Arena. Dozens of worshipers bowed to the Bull. Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible says about Baal Worship.
00:00 - U.S. Involved in Ukraine Conflict
02:19 - The Bear Awakes
05:50 - Earth is Spinning Faster
09:27 - Televised Luciferian Ritual
16:10 - Elijah Kills Prophets of Baal
18:45 - Soylent Green
20:25 - Watchmen Package
24:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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