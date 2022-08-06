Russia, Climate Change & Baal Worship

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 5, 2022





Today we take a look at Russia accusing the U.S. of approving targets for the HIMARS System, now being used by Ukraine. In other news, the Earth had started to spin faster. Could this be because of climate change or something else? Finally, we see how 72 nations came together at the British Commonwealth Games. A horned Bull creature representing Baal was rolled out into the Arena. Dozens of worshipers bowed to the Bull. Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible says about Baal Worship.





00:00 - U.S. Involved in Ukraine Conflict

02:19 - The Bear Awakes

05:50 - Earth is Spinning Faster

09:27 - Televised Luciferian Ritual

16:10 - Elijah Kills Prophets of Baal

18:45 - Soylent Green

20:25 - Watchmen Package

24:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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