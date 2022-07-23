© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TLAV Major Study Finds No Evidence Antidepressants Work & CDC Wont Disclose Who Is Working on Vax Safety
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/20800/Major-Study-Finds-No-Evidence-Antidepressants-Work--CDC-Wont-Disclose-Who-Is-Working-on-Vax-Safety
https://rumble.com/v1d9ieh-major-study-finds-no-evidence-antidepressants-work-and-cdc-wont-disclose-wh.html
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-7-22-22:1?src=embed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qytQBASJUS5d/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/major-study-finds-no-evidence-antidepressants-work-cdc-wont-disclose-who-working-vax-safety/
Major Study Finds No Evidence Antidepressants Work & CDC Won’t Disclose Who Is Working on Vax Safety