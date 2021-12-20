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ALEX JONES (1st HOUR) Sunday 12/19/21 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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140 views • December 20, 2021
WHITE HOUSE VOWS TO STRIKE BACK AFTER BIDEN’S GREAT RESET BILL DERAILED
Meanwhile, Deep State generals are publicly calling for Biden to establish martial law ahead of the midterm elections to deter a new "insurrection."
The New World Order has almost destroyed America but the people are waking up fast, and the defeat of the globalist Build Back Better plan could prove to be a mortal blow if we keep fighting hard!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Meanwhile, Deep State generals are publicly calling for Biden to establish martial law ahead of the midterm elections to deter a new "insurrection."
The New World Order has almost destroyed America but the people are waking up fast, and the defeat of the globalist Build Back Better plan could prove to be a mortal blow if we keep fighting hard!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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