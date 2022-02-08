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Hospitals Are Killing People
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176 views • February 08, 2022
Transplant patients across the nation are coerced to take the injection, or be taken off the transplant list. I know, I am one of them. The last thing transplant patients need is to have their DNA altered to perpetually and irrevocably flood their bodies with the spike protein toxins. We are fighting back. We ask that you sign the Declaration and get others to do the same.
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