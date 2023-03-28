Create New Account
"Similarities Of The Demise Of The Roman Empire And America"
My new video looks at the similarities between the fall of the Roman Empire and the possible collapse of the United States.  Once powerful nations, both of them fell into decline.  The Roman Republic lasted for almost 1,000 years.  But over a few hundred years at the end they started succumbing to economic distress, collapsing borders, and societal decadence.  Much the same is happening to the US.  What lessons can America learn from the Romans in order to survive?

