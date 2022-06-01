Iran releases footage showing capture of Greek tankers

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The two ships were seized on Friday, May 27. The ‘Prudent Warrior’ and ‘Delta Poseidon’ were seized by Revolutionary Guard naval units just off the coast of the southern port city of Asaluyeh, ostensibly for ‘maritime violations.’ However, the US has accused Iran of a tit-for-tat retaliation after Greece seized the Iranian tanker ‘Lena’ at Washington’s behest.
Iranian authorities have said the crew of the captured tankers are being treated well in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, the Greek Shipping Ministry has issued guidance for tankers to avoid Iranian waters until further notice.
Mirrored - RT