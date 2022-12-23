Bob Moriarty: Covid & Ukraine are the Greatest Propaganda Campaigns of our Lifetime

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/12/21/bob-moriarty-covid-ukraine-greatest-propaganda-campaigns-of-our-lifetime/ Bob Moriarty discusses Ukraine as the dumbest war he’s ever seen and how Kiev has lost. Covid and Ukraine are the two greatest propaganda campaigns he’s seen in his lifetime. It’s all to do with control and he believes it’s all going to fail because eventually people will revolt. However, there will be untold suffering because of the collapsing economy. There is no energy crisis, there is a stupidity crisis. He maintains crypto is a fraud and that CBDCs will fail. He believes we’re at the end of empire and we will see increased turbulence especially over the next six months.

